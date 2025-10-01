j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE THE MOVIE Coming to Cinemas in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the global live broadcast of j-hope’s concert from Osaka in May, Trafalgar Releasing will bring j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE to cinemas around the globe on Wednesday, November 12 and Saturday, November 15.

The film was captured during the tour's spectacular two-night encore finale at South Korea's Goyang Stadium. It celebrates the grand finale of j-hope’s first solo world tour, spanning 16 cities and 33 performances for 524,000 ARMY.

On Monday, November 3, exclusive IMAX previews will debut worldwide, ten days before the official worldwide cinema launch on Wednesday, November 12. Tickets for j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE and cinema information for all participating territories will be available on Wednesday, October 15 at 6AM PDT / 9AM EDT / 2PM BST / 8PM ICT from here. Tickets in Korea will go on sale separately on October 22.

The concert featuring tracks from his solo album, Jack In The Box, including “MORE,” from special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, plus smash hits like “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel),” and more. The film also includes the world premiere of his solo single “Killin’ It Girl (Solo Version),” renditions of BTS classics such as “MIC Drop,” “Silver Spoon,” and “Dis-ease,” plus exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, j-hope also performs alongside fellow BTS members Jin and Jung Kook, plus singer-songwriter/record producer Crush.

ABOUT j-hope:

j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok) is a South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. In 2022, j-hope made history as the first South Korean act to headline a main stage at Lollapalooza. j-hope released a special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 alongside docuseries ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ in March 2024. In March 2025, j-hope released a series of solo singles “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” and “MONA LISA”. In April 2025, j-hope headlined BMO Stadium in Los Angeles as part of his first solo world tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE,’ becoming the first South Korean male artist ever to headline a stadium concert in North America.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their music, the band has broken many world records. The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.