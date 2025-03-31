Videos: SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN CINEMAS Film Clips

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two new clips from SEVENTEEN’s concert film, SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN CINEMAS, have just been released. These dynamic clips illustrate their stage prowess and the immense production of the group's world tour. Watch them both here!

Attendees of this special SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN CINEMAS event will relive the excitement of the tour's epic Goyang, South Korea kickoff concert. Audiences will be immersed in the dynamic performances of SEVENTEEN's three iconic units: Hip-hop Unit, Performance Unit, and Vocal Unit.

The concert film features the full setlist, including a special concert version of "Fear" and exclusive live performances of "LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled)" and "Ash." The film also showcases a thrilling relay of their biggest title tracks, highlighting SEVENTEEN's A to Z.

Audiences can choose from standard 2D screenings or elevate their experience with premium formats, including SCREENX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX in select locations. Visit the event website for cinema information and ticketing details for all formats. Screenings begin April 2.

ABOUT SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Since their debut in May 2015, SEVENTEEN’s journey has been a continuous ascent towards solidifying their position as ‘K-pop icon.’

Last year, they placed two albums at No.2 on the Billboard 200, topped the Billboard Artist 100, and earned the title for the best-selling album worldwide (10th Mini Album FML with more than 6.4 million copies sold) by IFPI. 2024 saw the group soar to new heights in global presence, as they made history as the first K-pop act to perform at Glastonbury and headline Lollapalooza Berlin, while also becoming UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. Further recognized with prestigious accolades such as ‘Best Group’ at the 2024 MTV VMAs and ‘Top K-pop Touring Artist’ at the 2024 BBMAs, SEVENTEEN scored their 10th No.1 album on the Billboard World Albums chart with their recent 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS.

