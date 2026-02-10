OSKAR Selected For Seoul International AI Film Festival

🎭 NEW! South Korea Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Korea & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

OSKAR has been named an Official Selection of the Seoul International AI Film Festival, marking the first AI-focused festival to include the project. The selection follows the film’s recent inclusion in the NeoCinema AI International Film Festival, continuing its growing international presence.

The Seoul International AI Film Festival will present OSKAR as part of its program spotlighting works that examine the intersection of artificial intelligence, cinema, and human creativity. The selection comes amid expanding global conversations around AI’s role in artistic practice, positioning the film within a timely and evolving field.

“This selection affirms what OSKAR set out to explore through its production process—the evolving relationship between human creativity and artificial intelligence,” said director Ariel Orama López, who also works under the name AG Orloz. The film was created in collaboration with animator Jorge Dardo Cáceres and centers on a poetic exploration of AI, emotion, and cinematic memory, including the conceptual choice to give a “soul” to a projector.

Following its screening in New York, OSKAR will next be presented in South Korea, a country widely recognized for its leadership in technology, innovation, and cultural production. Festival president Jaeyong Choi recently interviewed López about the film’s themes, focusing on its philosophical approach to AI and its place within more than a century of cinematic history.