Korea National Opera Will Perform WERTHER in April
Korea National Opera will perform Werther next month. Performances will run 23-26 April 2026 at PlaceOpera Theater, Seoul Arts Center.
Goethe’s novel Die Leiden des jungen Werther has long stirred the hearts of all who have suffered the fever of love. Though many composers sought to bring this impassioned work to the operatic stage, the version that has endured is Jules Massenet’s Werther, in which tender yet fervent melodies give voice to Werther’s inner torment and Charlotte’s unfulfilled love.
The music will be led by conductor Seokwon Hong, a prominent figure in today’s Korean music scene, whose wide-ranging repertoire spans orchestral, operatic, and contemporary works. He has built an international reputation through close collaboration with the KNO on productions including Nabucco and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The production is directed by film director Jong-Won Park, marking his operatic debut. Known for films such as Guro Arirang and Our Twisted Hero, Park now turns from the silver screen to the opera stage, raising anticipation for his vision of Werther.
Synopsis
After moving to Wahlheim, Werther falls in love at first sight with Charlotte, whom he meets at a ball. As he dwells on her radiant smile, his feelings deepen only to learn that she is already engaged to Albert. Tormented by a love he cannot possess, Werther leaves the village, yet his travels do nothing to heal his wounded heart. When he returns to Wahlheim, Charlotte is now a married woman. Unable to keep his distance, Werther lingers around her, and in a moment of emotional surrender, attempts to kiss her. Startled and distressed, Charlotte declares an complete break between them. Overcome by despair, Werther borrows Albert’s pistols and turns one upon himself.
Production Information
Conductor Seokwon Hong
Stage Director Jongwon Park
2026.04.23, 25
Opera Theater, Seoul Arts Center
- Werther (Ten.) Bumjoo Lee
- Charlotte (M.Sop.) Juyeon Jeong
- Albert (Bar.) Dongyong Noh
- Sophie (Sop.) Celine Mun
- Le Bailli (Bass) Kongseok Choi
- Schmidt (Ten.) Daniel J. Lee
- Johann (Bar.) Won Kim
- Brühlmann (Ten.)
- Käthchen (M.Sop.)
2026.04.24, 26
Opera Theater, Seoul Arts Center
- Werther (Ten.) Yohan Kim
- Charlotte (M.Sop.) Karis Tucker
- Albert (Bar.) Benjamin Cho
- Sophie (Sop.) Hyein Hong
- Le Bailli (Bass) Kongseok Choi
- Schmidt (Ten.) Daniel J. Lee
- Johann (Bar.) Won Kim
- Brühlmann (Ten.)
- Käthchen (M.Sop.)
