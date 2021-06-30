The Gyeonggi Sinawi Orchestra Will Perform GEUMAK This Summer

The Gyeonggi Sinawi Orchestra will perform its new original musical, "Geumak" this summer, The Korea Herald reports.

The production will run August 18 to 29 at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.



The fantasy period musical is set in the Joseon era (1392-1910). A mysterious event surrounding a forbidden music score from the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935) unfolds at Jangagwon, the institution in charge of court music and dance.



The orchestra's Artistic Director Won Il directs. The musical was composed by Won, alongside composer Seong Chan-kyeong, music director Han Woong-won and Son Da-hye.

Choreographer Cho In-ho created contemporary choreography based on traditional, authentic Korean movements.



The cast includes Cho Pung-rae, Hwang Geon-ha and Na Ha-na.

Read more on The Korea Herald.