DIMF Youth Musical Theatre Competitions Kick Off In February 2022

Daegu International Musical Festival (hereinafter referred to as DIMF) kicks off two youth global musical theatre competitions, 'DIMF Musicalstar', Korea's No. 1 musical competition & 'DIMF College Musical Festival', a competition festival for college teams in February 2022.

'DIMF Musicalstar', a gateway for numerous rising stars and discovering global talent, announced the beginning of its 8th competition this year.

In order to show off their skills, potential talents, and growth potential of the applicants, various missions such as group theme missions will be carried out. In addition, the entire process of the competition will be on the air as an 8-episode program via national broadcasts, which can make good expressions to the audience before debut.

In particular, DIMF holds not only a competition but provides various stages at DIMF, a New York showcase for winners, and many more practical experiences.

Any youth can participate in various forms, from individuals to groups of up to 10 people. Global applicants (those who are not of Korean nationality) will go through the two preliminary rounds through video screening. Finalists from preliminary rounds will be provided with airfare and accommodation to participate in the 1st round held in Korea. This is subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation.

The best next-generation musical star in 2022 will receive a trophy, including a cash prize of up to 10 million won, and any youth between the ages of 9 and 24(born after JAN 1, 1998 & before DEC 31, 2013) can apply. 'The 8th DIMF Musicalstar' application will be accepted through the DIMF website from February 3 (Thu) to 28 (Mon), and the full-scale competition is scheduled to start in March.

DIMF, which has held the 'DIMF College Musical Festival', the first global competition festival in Korea for college students, as a 'festival' rather than a 'contest' for the past two years due to the pandemic, resumed the global competition after a two-year absence.

'DIMF College Musical Festival' serves as a cultural exchange place for improving skills through competitions between national and international college students. More than 100 works have been on the stage for the past 15 years at College Musical Festival.

DIMF provides various stage opportunities for participants to grow beyond competitions such as 'DIMFringe', and DIMF opening and closing concerts, along with practical support benefits such as performance support, space rental, on-site operation, and public relations & marketing support to the college teams that have advanced to the finals.

The 16th DIMF College Musical Festival application is scheduled to be accepted from February 7 (Mon) to March 18 (Fri), and the preliminaries start in April and the finalists will be selected in May. The international college teams will be judged by video submitting. College teams who make it to the finals will perform on the stage of the 16th DIMF held in Daegu, Korea from June 24 (Fri) to July 11 (Mon). At the finale of the festival, 'DIMF Awards', Group and individual awards, including the grand prize, are awarded.

In particular, DIMF provides an opportunity to grow into a global star through cooperation with Harmonia Holdings, Ltd., an American performance distributor.

DIMF Musicalstar winners will be given the opportunity to show off their skills to local experts through a local showcase in New York, and the winners of the College Musical Festival Individual Award will be exclusively awarded a Broadway overseas training tour to learn from local experts. However, DIMF will decide whether to proceed with this program depending on the situation of COVID-19.

As such, the two representative competitions of DIMF for discovering next-generation musical talents are held completely free of charge, and more information can be found on the DIMF website (www.dimf.co.kr).