Video: Watch the Trailer for ENHYPEN [WALK THE LINE SUMMER EDITION] IN CINEMAS

The official trailer has been released for ENHYPEN [WALK THE LINE SUMMER EDITION] IN CINEMAS, the new concert film from K-pop powerhouses ENHYPEN. Tickets are now on sale for the theatrical experience, which arrives on Wednesday, March 5, and Saturday, March 7, 2026. Visit here for local screening information.

The new trailer previews ENHYPEN's WALK THE LINE world tour stop in Japan, highlighting their preparation for the performance and their excitement for coming together with their fandom, dubbed ENGENE.

Directed by Jaeseok Park and Yoondong Oh, the film will feature live performances, rehearsals, behind-the-scenes moments, and the everyday lives of the members as they travel through Japan in the heat of summer.

ENHYPEN, consists of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, they’ve placed five albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10 in five years: MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (No. 6, 2022), DARK BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ORANGE BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ROMANCE : UNTOLD (No. 2, 2024), and DESIRE : UNLEASH (No. 3, 2025).

2025 saw their Coachella debut in April and the release of their 6th Mini Album, DESIRE : UNLEASH, which launched a massive world tour spanning North America and Europe, with sold-out shows across both regions. They went on to earn their first grand prize and were honored as winners of the Fans' Choice of the Year awards at the 2025 MAMA Awards. They recently launched their 7th Mini Album, THE SIN : VANISH.

Photo Credit: Trafalgar Releasing