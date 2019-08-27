Trustus Theatre Announces Search For New Managing Director

Trustus Theatre, a local nonprofit theatre in the heart of Columbia's historic Vista district, has announced that they are searching for a new Managing Director. Applications for the position are now being accepted by the Trustus Theatre Board of Directors.

"The Managing Director of Trustus Theatre will serve as a leader in the organization working alongside, and closely with, Artistic Director Chad Henderson," said Sumner Bender, President of Trustus Theatre's Board of Directors. "Trustus excels in theatre arts programming and needs someone that is interested and supportive of ensuring the theatre's role in the cultural landscape of the Midlands. We are in our 35th anniversary season and it is an exciting time at our theatre. Bringing in the right person will add to that energy and help guide the theatre to another 35 years of success."

The Managing Director will serve as the chief operating officer responsible for managing the human and financial resources of Trustus Theatre according to the policies, strategic direction, and mission formulated by the Board of Directors. A successful candidate will have a demonstrated ability to lead and manage the operations of a creative nonprofit organization that seeks to enrich the lives and deepen the experiences of artists and patrons. They will have demonstrated successful fundraising expertise, have grant management experience, have strong community engagement and collaboration skills, will be a strategic thinker with visionary leadership, and will be an experienced and effective manager of people and finances.

A successful candidate will have experience working in a leadership management role, with preference given to experience with a theatrical or other creative arts organization. Specific qualifications also include proven business acumen, a bachelor's degree in a related and appropriate discipline, a minimum of five years of experience with at least three in a leadership role, must be able to work a flexible schedule, and must be proficient in Microsoft Office, QuickBooks Google Suite, and Slack.

For a full list of qualifications and requirements, please visit https://trustus.org/now-hiring-managing-director-at-trustus-theatre/.

Those wishing to apply for the position should send a cover letter, resume, and salary electronically to:

Search Committee

Trustus Theatre

trustusboard@gmail.com

Applicants may also mail the cover letter, resume, and salary requirements to:

Trustus Theatre Search Committee

PO Box 1929

Columbia, SC 29202

Trustus Theatre was opened in 1985 by Kay and Jim Thigpen. For 35, the theatre has given talented and visionary theatre artists a home where they can be innovative and creative. It has also been home to adventurous theatre-goers who seek out contemporary stories and feel at home as members of a vibrant, cohesive community. Located in the Congaree Vista in Columbia, SC, the theatre boasts two performing venues with the Thigpen Main Stage seating 132, and the Trustus Side Door Theatre seating 50. The underlying principal of Trustus has always been to bring the best of the newest and original plays to an audience craving professional theatre in a setting that is comfortable and unique. Trustus Theatre is an equal opportunity employer.





