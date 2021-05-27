The South Carolina Theatre Association Presents Annual Awards At Gala

The South Carolina Theatre Association (SCTA) is hosting its annual awards celebration at Centre Stage Theatre in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. This event is part of their annual efforts to connect, create and cultivate theatre in South Carolina.

SCTA's Annual Awards Gala continues the tradition of honoring theatre practitioners in South Carolina. Last year's event featured music, dancing, and food, with over 100 attendees from all over the state of South Carolina and it was our last in person event of 2020. "For over 50 years the SC Theatre Association has been the place to go in South Carolina to connect, create and cultivate theatre opportunities in our wonderful state for students, educators, professional actors and designers, and leaders. We are thrilled to continue this annual gala.

"Every year, but especially as we move toward reopening our wonderful theatres after being shuttered during 2020, we enjoy celebrating the people who are making it happen every day and look to the future of Theatre in SC," said Marc McIntyre., SCTA Immediate Past President.

This year we will honor the following award winners from across the state for their work in theatre:

2020 Founders Award - Larry Hembree. The SCTA Founders Award is the most prestigious honor the South Carolina Theatre Association can bestow. It is given to recognize the individual or organization that has made the most significant contribution to theatre in South Carolina during the year most recently completed. This year's award is for contributions made between July 2019 and June 2020.

2020 Lifetime Service Award - Robert Osei-Wusu. The Lifetime Service Award is a plaque awarded to a person judged to have contributed significantly to theatre in South Carolina throughout his/her career. Long-standing service to the field.

2020 Outstanding Theatre Educator Award - Anne Kelly Tromsness. The Outstanding Theatre Educator Award is given to the K-12 theatre educator, college or university professor, or teaching artist judged to have done the most at their respective educational levels for theatre students in South Carolina during the year 2019-2020.

2020 SC Theatre of Distinction Award - PURE Theatre. The South Carolina Theatre of Distinction Award is given to a theatre in South Carolina that has exhibited a history of artistic, professional, or educational excellence, producing seasons of high artistic quality and establishing a strong presence in the statewide theatre community.

2020 Deborah Smith Hoffman Outstanding Mentor Teacher Award - Kathleen Arcovio Pennyway. The outstanding mentor teacher award shall be a plaque awarded to that K-12 theatre educator judged to have contributed the most to rising, new, and even experienced theatre educators in South Carolina during the year most recently concluded. The "year" for the purposes of making this award shall run from July 1 to June 30.

2020 SC Theatre Advocacy Award - South Carolina Arts Alliance. The SCTA Theatre Advocacy Award is given each year to an individual or organization that has an outstanding record of advocacy for theatre across South Carolina during the previous year. The "year" for the purposes of making this award shall run from July 1 to June 30.

2020 SC Theatre Hall of Fame Inductees will also be honored. The SC Theatre Hall of Fame honors South Carolinians who have made outstanding contributions, achieved careers of distinction, and are widely recognized as accomplished practitioners of theatre.

This year's inductees are Patina Miller, Mimi Wyche and Kim Granner.

Centre Stage Theatre is partnering with SCTA to host the event and the event is open to the public. The evening will be filled with heavy Hors D'oevres, beer and wine, and the awards presentations to celebrate the accomplishments of the selected individuals and organizations who have contributed greatly to theatre in South Carolina.

Tickets can be purchased on the SCTA Website at a cost of $50, there are additional ticket options available on our website as well as table sponors. Tickets may be purchase on-line at https://www.southcarolinatheatre.org/events/#id=153&wid=2201&cid=1134