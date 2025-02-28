THE GREAT GATSBY BALLET Comes to North Charleston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World Ballet Company - one of the country’s leading touring ballet companies - has announced its new production. The company will present the world premiere of its latest ballet, “The Great Gatsby” - a Broadway-style take on the iconic story. It will tour to more than 140 cities across the United States from February 6 - November 24.

“World Ballet Company prides itself on making ballet accessible, and producing Broadway-style ballets. This year, we’re doing that with one of the most important stories of the 20 century literature classic,” said producer Gulya Hartwick, who founded the company with Sasha Gorskaya. “From ballet-lovers to the ballet-curious, we welcome audiences in North Charleston to experience this incredible production firsthand with some of the best dancers on stage today.”

The dazzling new show adapts the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of ill-fated love and American Dream to ballet form, taking audiences back in time to the lavish decadence of the Roaring Twenties. The production features an all-star creative team, including sensual choreography from Ilya Zhivoy performed to an original, lively jazz score from Anna Drubich, sumptuous sets by Sergei Novikov, video projection by Mikki Kunntu and glamorous costumes by Sonya Vartanyan that capture the allure of the Jazz Age.

According to audience surveys, more than 60 percent of World Ballet Company audiences experience ballet for the first time with these productions, which is crucial to the company's mission.

"We created the World Ballet Company because we believe there are audiences for ballet in cities across the country," said Gorskaya. "We are thrilled that audiences have responded so enthusiastically to the chance to see ballet in their hometown theaters.”

