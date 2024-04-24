Review: PETER PAN At Peace Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In today’s day and age, kids seem to be growing up faster than ever. Fortunately for those who haven’t yet, the one child who never will remains there for them. The beloved classic is still immediately recognizable, with just enough 21st century touches thanks, to the skilled Lakota playwright Larissa Fasthorse. This even includes those familiar with the animated film than the musical that became Cathy Rigby’s signature role. Overall, it is a well-designed, entertaining production perfect for families. Simply put, little ones who’ve only just heard of Neverland, and those among their parents who most fervently wished to go when they were kids, are sure to enjoy this show.

What is different? For one thing, it appears to be set in the here-and-now rather than Edwardian London. Parents who are feeling nostalgic need not worry though. Other than a line or two about babysitters, Ms. Fasthorse has made sure to keep the book as timeless as it’s always been. Tiger Lily (Raye Zaragoza) has also been given much more prominence in the overall plot, particularly the Pan-Hook feud, but everything is so concisely tied together that it doesn’t feel even slightly contrived. The only change that was close to disappointing was—spoiler alert—the furry absence of Nana.

What is the same? Most prominently, all your favorite songs from the original musical by the team that most notably included Jule Styne (Gypsy, Funny Girl). The songs, such as “I Gotta Crow” and “Never Never Land”, are gently weaved into Ms. Fasthorse’s book so that the 20th century songs don’t feel out of place into 2024. Neverland looks as lush and ideal as it ever did thanks to scenic designer Anna Louizos.

The cast does a quality job honoring J.M. Barrie’s story as well. Captain Hook, who, as is customary, moonlights as Mr. Darling, is thrillingly brought to life by Cody Garcia. Their pirate voice was even pleasantly reminiscent of the animated film. Wendy is played by newcomer Hawa Kamara, who performs the role so seamlessly, it’s just too bad we don’t see even more of her. In her one chance to sing, an act 2 solo, she sounds great, and when her acting gets the spotlight before that in act 1, she performs superbly. Bravos all around.

Then of course there’s the star. A real boy—as it were—this time around, he’s excellently played by the talented and promising high school junior Nolan Almeida. As Peter, Mr. Almeida, shows adept understanding of the character’s range, balancing both his simple childishness and his slippery impishness, simultaneously full of guile yet completely guileless. This is a performance more than worthy of leading a company.

Despite being someone who’s unfortunately grown up, it’s still evident taking the second star to the right down to the Peace Center will be worth it for the youngest theatergoers. The sense of simple wide-eyed wonder is what makes this production work, because it never tries to be anything it’s not. It would be like Peter trying to grow up. Plus, at barely two hours including intermission, anyone being introduced to the theatre by mom or dad will be home by bedtime.

Peter Pan runs now through April 28th at the Peace Center. Tickets available at peacecenter.org.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

