North Charleston POPS! Welcomes Gregory Schoonover as New Executive Director

Schoonover succeeds POPS! Founder Tacy Edwards on September 1st.

Aug. 26, 2022  
North Charleston POPS! Welcomes Gregory Schoonover as New Executive Director

The North Charleston POPS! has announced the appointment of a dynamic new Executive Director. Musician and businessman Gregory Schoonover will take over the leadership of the POPS! on September 1.

POPS! Founder Tacy Edwards is happy to pass the executive baton to a person of great knowledge and experience in the orchestral field. "I am so pleased that Greg is stepping into this leadership role for our gem of an orchestra. He has truly creative ideas, passion, business acuity, and extensive understanding of the role which he has accepted."

Music Director Nick Palmer commented, "Greg brings a wealth of knowledge and an amazing track record to this position with his strong financial background, orchestra management and operational experience and performance expertise as a worldwide professional trumpeter. He is super personable and has a positive affirming attitude with a strong future vision for the North Charleston POPS!. I look forward to working with Greg as we continue to play "the Coolest Music" and touch hearts emotionally in the Lowcountry. We will also work together to grow our impacting after-school music education program for under-served children in the region."

Gregory Schoonover has performed trumpet throughout the community since moving here from Chicago in 1993. He has performed with the North Charleston POPS!, the Charleston and Savannah Symphonies, Hilton Head Orchestra, Spoleto Festival Orchestra, and in many of Charleston's historic churches. Prior to Charleston, he spent four years in South Africa as a member of the Cape Town Symphony. In the business realm, Greg worked as a registered financial planner before becoming a mortgage broker in 2003. In 2017 he founded his own independent mortgage company and continues to serve homeowners today. His lending philosophy focuses on determining the most cost efficient and responsible path toward home ownership and total financial wealth.

Mr. Schoonover stated, "I am humbled and honored to be entrusted with the opportunity to lead the POPS! into its second decade of excellence. This season we begin a campaign to Fill the House. As we continue to bring great music, creative programming and rich culture to the stage, we are challenging our guests and patrons to invite their friends, neighbors, coworkers and family to share the joy of live music at the NCPAC. We hope to bring generations together to share in the unique POPS! experience."

POPS! Board President Kate Kiel added, "We take great pleasure in welcoming Mr. Greg Schoonover as the new Executive Director. Mr. Schoonover lives in the Charleston area and has been a vital member of the orchestra for many years. He offers strong leadership, knowledge and experience to bring the POPS! to an unprecedented level in the music community.

The North Charleston POPS! is launching their 11th season of excellence in popular music that is a part of everyone's life experience, from Broadway, movies, Big Band, Rock and Roll, and Motown, and take pride in their music education commitment to the youth of the region. The POPS! made their concert debut on June 26, 2012 at the North Charleston Coliseum backing up legendary musical group Earth, Wind and Fire. Earth, Wind and Fire made a stop in the Lowcountry as part of their "Guiding Lights" tour and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the City of North Charleston. Members of the North Charleston POPS! have performed in the past with such national touring Broadway shows as WICKED, MARY POPPINS, CHICAGO, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, THE BOOK OF MORMON and BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL during their runs at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

For more information about the orchestra and its upcoming season, which opens on September 24, visit www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com.




