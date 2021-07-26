North Charleston POPS! Announces 10th Anniversary Season

Concerts for the North Charleston POPS! 2021-2022 season were announced today. The orchestra's 10th anniversary season features something for everyone. The shows are: HOTEL CALIFORNIA: SALUTE TO THE EAGLES on Saturday, September 25; WE'VE ONLY JUST BEGUN: CARPENTERS REMEMBERED on Saturday, January 22; Lawrence Welk MEMORY LANE on Saturday, March 19; THE ROARING TWENTIES on Saturday, April 30; and MOVIE NIGHT WITH THOMAS PANDOLFI on Saturday, May 28. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Show time for all concerts is 7:30 PM. The season is sponsored by The Boeing Company.

Season ticket renewals are on sale now. To purchase season tickets go to www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com. To purchase by phone, call 843-202- ARTS (2787). Single show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

"Our 10th anniversary is here!" said Nick Palmer, North Charleston POPS! Conductor and Music Director. "To celebrate we have selected exciting programs that will feature a great variety of both new and familiar music. Leading off our season are salutes to two of the most popular bands of all time: the Eagles and the Carpenters. Then it's a trip down "memory lane" with music of Lawrence Welk and The Roaring Twenties! Our grand finale will feature a night to remember: some of the greatest movie music ever written including the return of the ever popular James Bond Concerto along with a completely new movie concerto featuring one of our favorite performers Thomas Pandolfi. Take advantage of our low ticket prices and free parking when you become a subscriber. Our 10th anniversary season will be, truly, a season to remember!"

Season ticket packages start at only $90. In addition to having the same seats for all performances, North Charleston POPS! season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets for select Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers not available to the general public.

The North Charleston POPS! made their concert debut on June 26, 2012 at the North Charleston Coliseum to back up legendary musical group Earth, Wind and Fire when they made a stop in the Lowcountry as part of their "Guiding Lights" tour and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the City of North Charleston. Members of the North Charleston POPS! have performed with such national touring Broadway shows as WICKED, MARY POPPINS, CHICAGO, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, THE BOOK OF MORMON and BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL during their engagements at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Learn more at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com and www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com