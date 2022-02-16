MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM to be Presented by Threshold Repertory And South Of Broadway Theatre Company

Threshold Theatre in partnership with South of Broadway Theatre Company will present Ma Rainey's Black Bottom by August Wilson.

After having closed their doors for the past two years, Threshold Theatre is announcing their re-opening. They are partnering with South of Broadway Theatre Company, which has been producing exceptional live theatre in the Charleston area for the past eighteen years, to give you August Wilson's Tony Award nominated play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Set in a recording studio in Chicago in 1927, tensions mount during a recording session of blues virtuoso Gertrude "Ma" Rainey and her band, which includes a young hot-headed trumpeter, Levee Green.

A profound exploration of race, art, and religion, as well as the historic exploitation of blues recording artists, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is a powerful play not to be missed.

For more information visit: https://www.charlestontheater.com/ and https://www.southofbroadway.com/upcoming-shows