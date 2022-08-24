Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LaKisha Jones Brings QUEENS OF ROCK & SOUL to North Charleston Pops Next Month

The performance is on September 24, 2022.

Register for South Carolina News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  
LaKisha Jones Brings QUEENS OF ROCK & SOUL to North Charleston Pops Next Month

North Charleston Pops! presents LaKisha Jones: Queens of Rock & Soul on September 24, 2022.

Join American Idol Finalist LaKisha Jones in a celebration of the greatest ladies of soul from Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, the legendary Aretha Franklin, and the one and only Whitney Houston. "...from sound stages and concert halls across the country and around the world, she's got them standing in the aisles!"

Her last album, "So Glad I'm Me" was full of Jones' expressive, full-bodied, and arresting vocals, the same voice that electrified "American Idol" viewers with the "Dreamgirls" showstopper "And I Am Telling You" and later the Broadway Stage in the Oprah Winfrey produced, Award-winning musical, "The Color Purple."





More Hot Stories For You


Single Tickets For The North Charleston POPS! 2022-2023 Season Shows Will Go On Sale Next WeekSingle Tickets For The North Charleston POPS! 2022-2023 Season Shows Will Go On Sale Next Week
August 15, 2022

Single tickets for the North Charleston POPS! 2022-2023 season shows will go on sale Monday, August 22 at 10 AM. The season features something for everyone. The shows are: LAKISHA JONES: QUEENS OF ROCK & SOUL on Saturday, September 24; STAR SPANGLED EVENING! on Saturday, November 12; DANCE PARTY! on Saturday, January 28; MAESTRO FAVORITES on Saturday, March 25; and SUPER HEROES! on Saturday, April 29.
Proud Mary Theatre Presents Upstate Premiere of BOOTYCANDYProud Mary Theatre Presents Upstate Premiere of BOOTYCANDY
August 12, 2022

Uproarious satire crashes headlong into the murky terrain of pain and pleasure...
Columbia Children's Theatre Presents MATILDA The Musical Next MonthColumbia Children's Theatre Presents MATILDA The Musical Next Month
July 28, 2022

Columbia Children's Theatre presents Matilda the Musical next month. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Matilda, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers.
DISNEY ON ICE Returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in NovemberDISNEY ON ICE Returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in November
July 26, 2022

The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate! This monumental ice-skating spectacular returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena from November 23-27.
CONTEST: Win A Pair of VIP Tickets to A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY... AN EVENING WITH SARAH BRIGHTMAN in Las Vegas!CONTEST: Win A Pair of VIP Tickets to A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY... AN EVENING WITH SARAH BRIGHTMAN in Las Vegas!
July 19, 2022

This October, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman will entertain her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. With these being Brightman's ONLY U.S. dates of the year, fans can travel from around the world to be enchanted by 'A Starlight Symphony...An Evening with Sarah Brightman.'