LaKisha Jones Brings QUEENS OF ROCK & SOUL to North Charleston Pops Next Month

North Charleston Pops! presents LaKisha Jones: Queens of Rock & Soul on September 24, 2022.

Join American Idol Finalist LaKisha Jones in a celebration of the greatest ladies of soul from Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, the legendary Aretha Franklin, and the one and only Whitney Houston. "...from sound stages and concert halls across the country and around the world, she's got them standing in the aisles!"

Her last album, "So Glad I'm Me" was full of Jones' expressive, full-bodied, and arresting vocals, the same voice that electrified "American Idol" viewers with the "Dreamgirls" showstopper "And I Am Telling You" and later the Broadway Stage in the Oprah Winfrey produced, Award-winning musical, "The Color Purple."