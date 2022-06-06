'Harry Houdini' Returns To Greenville This Weekend

"Houdini Proves Many Sided Man. Magician And Trickster Only Gives Meagre Idea Of The Man" reads an almost 100 year old Greenville News headline. The article goes on to say "...athlete, artist, craftsman, planner, efficiency manager, student and philosopher --- a combination unique in the world's history. An accident to Houdini in any of his thrilling ventures, would be a general public loss, it is said for there never has been anyone like him." He died less than 3 years later at the age of 52.

It has been said that Houdini told his wife that if he died and could return from the other side, he would contact her. Before his death he gave her a secret code that he would use to prove that it was him. After his death, his wife held a seance once a year to try and contact him. After 10 years of trying, she was reported as saying that ten years was long enough to wait for any man.

Greenville has waited almost 100 years. Houdini returns this June.



Meet "Houdini", portrayed by Larry Bounds at Chautauqua's History Comes Alive Festival's Opening night!

On Friday, June 10th at 7:30 pm under the tent at Greenville Tech, located at 800 E. Faris Road near the corner with S. Pleasantburg, Larry Bounds, an historical interpreter dressed in costume will bring Houdini to life and speak in Houdini's own words. The audience will then question Houdini, delving more deeply into the issues that have been raised. The replies will be historically authentic, based on research using letters, diaries, journals, and published writings. Finally, Larry will step out of character and answer audience questions from a critical, modern perspective.

Can't make Opening Night?

On Monday, June 13 at 9:00 am, Larry Bounds will lead a discussion about Houdini at The Senior Action Center located at 3715 E. North Street. This is not a costumed performance.

On Sunday, June 19 at 2 pm (reservation required), Larry Bounds will perform as Houdini at the Hartness Performing Arts Center at Christ Church School - 245 Cavalier Dr. ASL Interpretation available.

In addition to Houdini, Dwight Eisenhower, Robert Kennedy, Georgia O'Keeffe and Pauli Murray will be featured at this year's Greenville Chautauqua's History Comes Alive Festival, June 10th - 19th.

Join us to travel back in time and interact with these great individuals! Complete festival schedule can be found at http://historycomesalive.org/performances/festival/.