Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month

Performances will run January 2-7, 2024.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month Photo 1 HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo 2 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Trustus Theatre & More Lead!

HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month

Hadestown comes to North Charleston PAC next month! Performances will run January 2-7, 2024.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

1
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Trustus Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month Photo
HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month

Hadestown comes to North Charleston PAC next month! Performances will run January 2-7, 2024.

3
BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards December 5th Standings; A CHORUS LINE Leads Best Music Photo
BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards December 5th Standings; A CHORUS LINE Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUSING THROUGH THE CHANGE Comes to the North Charleston PAC in A Photo
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUSING THROUGH THE CHANGE Comes to the North Charleston PAC in April

The brand-new national tour of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ is coming to the Lowcountry and will play the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on April 9.

More Hot Stories For You

HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next MonthHADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUSING THROUGH THE CHANGE Comes to the North Charleston PAC in AprilMENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUSING THROUGH THE CHANGE Comes to the North Charleston PAC in April
STOMP Returns to North Charleston in May 2024STOMP Returns to North Charleston in May 2024
WHITE CHRISTMAS Announced At Town Theatre This Holiday SeasonWHITE CHRISTMAS Announced At Town Theatre This Holiday Season

Videos

Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Video
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Video
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD Video
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN in South Carolina IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (11/29-12/24)Tracker
The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963 in South Carolina The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
Nickelodeon™ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in South Carolina Nickelodeon™ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/26-5/19)
Pinkalicious The Musical in South Carolina Pinkalicious The Musical
South Carolina Children's Theatre (2/23-3/10)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Koger Center for the Arts (4/23-4/25)
Hadestown in South Carolina Hadestown
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (1/02-1/07)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in South Carolina My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (2/09-2/11)
Annie in South Carolina Annie
Charleston Gaillard Center (2/27-2/27)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (4/26-4/28)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in South Carolina On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Koger Center for the Arts (3/26-3/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You