Daryl Hall With Special Guest Todd Rundgren To Play North Charleston PAC, August 11

In support of the release of BeforeAfter (Legacy Recordings), the first-ever solo retrospective by Daryl Hall, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced yet another seven date expansion of his first solo tour in a decade.

The third leg of the tour covers the South, following epic performances at historic venues such as NYC's Carnegie Hall and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. As with the previous dates, longtime friend and collaborator and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Todd Rundgren will be a special guest on all newly announced dates. Daryl Hall is currently touring the West Coast, with remaining dates in Denver, Tulsa and Austin through May 22.

The tour will come to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on August 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

The tour launched April 1st, simultaneously as his first-ever solo retrospective, BeforeAfter, a two-disc set released by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Compiled and sequenced by Hall, BeforeAfter features thirty tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from the 1980's Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 2011's Laughing Down Crying, which was co-produced with longtime Hall compatriot T-Bone Wolk, who sadly passed before the album was released. Additionally, the collection features six never-released performances from the path breaking web and television series Live From Daryl's House, including a recording of the Eurythmics classic "Here Comes The Rain Again," performed with that song's co-writer and longtime Hall friend and collaborator, Dave Stewart, a harmonious version of the Ruby and The Romantics chart-topper "Our Day Will Come", and "Can We Still be Friends" with friend and tourmate Todd Rundgren. Hall launched the series in 2007 with the then-novel idea of "playing with my friends and putting it up on the internet."

Taken as a whole, BeforeAfter draws unexpected and satisfying connections between the esoteric and accessible sides of Daryl Hall's creativity.

