Centre Stage Announces The 17th Annual New Play Festival

For the last decade and a half, Centre Stage has counted it a privilege to celebrate works from far and wide as part of our New Play Festival. But this year, we turn our attention to local playwrights, honoring artists from right here at home! Join us for our 17th Annual New Play Festival -the only one of its kind in town. Be a part of this free event and help in the development of new plays competing for a chance to win a stage production in the 2020-2021 season!

The action takes place on November 9, 2019. The 17th Annual New Play Festival will consist of readings of the three finalist scripts, selected and evaluated from hundreds of submissions. Each reading will be followed by a talkback led by the Dramaturg in Residence to aid in the development of the work. Audience members will then fill out a ballot to rate the play. Comments and scores from the Dramaturg in Residence, the Executive/Artistic Director and staff of Centre Stage, audience evaluations and expert panel members, will be considered in determining the winner.

At the close of the festival on Saturday night, a winner will be announced and entered into consideration for production at Centre Stage as part of the 2020-2021 Fringe Series. The winner will receive a $500.00 prize to encourage further development of their play and craft.

The Festival is open to the public free of charge! There will be a reception with hors d'oeuvres after our second reading. Concessions will also be available for purchase before and after each reading! Audiences can pick and choose the show or shows they attend, but we encourage them to stay for all three readings so they can have a chance to compare the plays to one another and decide which one is their favorite!

