& JULIET, MJ THE MUSICAL And More On Sale Now At The North Charleston PAC

The Best of Broadway series will present DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (September 16 – 21, 2025) and THE SOUND OF MUSIC (November 4 – 9, 2025) as part of the 2025 – 2026 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Four national tours will have their Lowcountry premieres this season: Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL (December 9 – 14, 2025), & JULIET (February 17 – 22, 2026), MJ THE MUSICAL (March 10 – 15, 2026), and THE WIZ (April 14 – 19, 2026).

A special bonus show, CHICAGO (February 6—8, 2026) rounds out the season. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

More big news for the 2025-2026 season is the addition of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening performances for all shows (in addition to weekends). Previously, season tickets were only available for Friday through Sunday performances. With the addition of the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday performances, season tickets will be available for all performances Tuesday through Sunday. These extra performances will offer up great new season seat locations previously not available.

The Best of Broadway series also announced that the national tour of HAMILTON will return for the 2026-2027 season! The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase season tickets for the 2025-2026 season. When you renew your season tickets for the 2026 – 2027 season, you will guarantee your seat locations before tickets go on sale to the general public.

“The Best of Broadway season is a cornerstone of North Charleston's vibrant arts scene, and we're thrilled to welcome another outstanding lineup to our Performing Arts Center,” says Mayor Reggie Burgess of the City of North Charleston. “For more than two decades, these productions have brought the magic of Broadway to our community, right here at home. The 2025–2026 season continues that tradition with unforgettable performances that will inspire, entertain, and bring us together through the power of live theatre.”

“What a blockbuster season we have for 2025-2026!” said North Charleston Performing Arts Center General Manager Scott Keith. “Along with our partner, The Nederlander Organization, we are thrilled to add Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday performances to all of our Best of Broadway shows. This will allow more fans to access great season ticket locations and enjoy the biggest shows direct from Broadway right here in North Charleston.”

The best way to secure your seats to all the 2025 – 2026 shows is to become a Best of Broadway season ticket holder. Season tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages start at only $360.Tickets are available by calling (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com. Installment payment plans for season ticket packages are available. You can reserve season tickets for just $50 down. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Group sales for all shows are available now by emailing Groups@northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com.

In addition to having the same seat for all performances, Best of Broadway season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking to season shows, priority access to tickets for North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale, and special discounts & offers.

The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Best of Broadway 2025 – 2026

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

September 16 – 21, 2025

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney's first North American production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

November 4 – 9, 2025

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed - it's meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

December 9 – 14, 2025

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theatres in New York. Since then, more than 2.1 million theatre-goers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which The New York Times praised as “100 times better than any bedtime story” and the Gannett papers hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”

DR. SUESS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas” (written by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss) from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets (John Lee Beatty) and costumes (Robert Morgan) inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville, while the Music and Book of Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason breathe new life into this timeless story of the true meaning of Christmas. The 2025 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 4-time Tony Award winning director, Jack O'Brien.

& JULIET

February 17 – 22, 2026

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

MJ THE MUSICAL

March 10 – 15, 2026

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to the Lowcountry in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America; London's West End; Hamburg, Germany; and Sydney, Australia…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in North Charleston as it makes its premiere at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in March 2026.

THE WIZ

April 14 – 19, 2026

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL

February 6 – 8, 2026

Special bonus show!

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for over 28 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we're just getting started.

Comments

