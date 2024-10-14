THE CHER SHOW, THE ADDAMS FAMILY And More On-Sale Next Week At The Morris Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to THE CHER SHOW, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. and CHICAGO will go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 21 at 10:00 a.m. These engagements are part of the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series and will be held at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Tickets will be available at BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org and Etix.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Information about each touring production can be found below.

THE CHER SHOW

Feb. 21–23, 2025

Morris Performing Arts Center

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture-breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

March 14–16, 2025

Morris Performing Arts Center

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone's favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

March 26, 2025

Morris Performing Arts Center

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more. You'll be out of your seat and dancing in the aisles as you lose yourself in the music that inspired a generation.

CHICAGO

April 4–6, 2025

Morris Performing Arts Center

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we're just getting started.

Come on, babe! Head to CHICAGO!

We're hotter than ever.

Please note: BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org, Etix.com and the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More