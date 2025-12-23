WHO'S BAD Michael Jackson Tribute Comes to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

🎭 NEW! South Bend Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Feinstein’s, inside The Hotel Carmichael, will be presenting WHO'S BAD: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience on Friday, April 17, 2026. WHO'S BAD is a celebration of Michael Jackson.

Whether you idolized the Jackson 5, fell in love to Human Nature or learned to moonwalk to Billie Jean, WHO'S BAD is THE ULTIMATE music-and-dance driven Michael Jackson homage. This band of professionals relentlessly elevates the legacy of pop music’s King, always pushing themselves to be more precise, to raise the level of excitement and awe, while embodying Michael Jackson’s mission to bring people together of all races, genders and cultures through music.

With WHO'S BAD, every MJ fan feels the adrenaline, screams at the sight of that unmistakable silhouette and succumbs to a surefire Michael Jackson sing-along. The energy is purely magnetic, the music is first-rate and the dance moves are inspiring. Who’s Bad is a tribute befitting a King and their high-octane execution of MJ’s music and dance has catapulted them to the exclusive rank of ultimate!

From London’s O2 Arena to sold-out theaters in Asia, the Middle East and the U.S. Who’s Bad brings the King of Pop’s music to life with world-class dancers, singers, and musicians. Founded in 2004, Who’s Bad has performed over 2,500 shows across 20+ countries. And now it’s coming to you!

This Friday Night Experience is April 17 with doors opening at 5:30 and the show taking off at 7:30.

