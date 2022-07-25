South Bend Symphony Orchestra Presents Community Foundation Performing Arts Series Next Month

This fourth event in the FREE Community Foundation Performing Arts Series features a full concert by the South Bend Symphony with a musical theme of love and passion. There will also be a special preview of the Symphony's upcoming performance of "West Side Story" with South Bend Civic Theatre this October. WVPE-FM 88.1 will offer a simulcast of the performance, including a special Q&A with Music Director Alastair Willis and Civic's Executive Director Aaron Nichols.

Bring a lawnchair or a blanket for seating; some fixed seating is available near the stage. In case of rain, updates will be posted on Facebook or at www.cfsjc.org. All events will be professionally amplified and lit by EventsSys.

The performance is on August 20 at Chris Wilson Pavilion - Potawatomi Park.