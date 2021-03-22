Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Showplace Cinemas Newburgh Officially Reopens

Theatre manager Adam Lehman says that customers are happy to be back in the cinemas again.

Mar. 22, 2021  
Showplace Cinemas Newburgh Officially Reopens

Showplace Cinemas Newburgh officially reopened on Sunday, March 21, after being closed since September. The cinema initially closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and reopened briefing before closing once more, Tristate Homepage reports.

Theatre manager Adam Lehman says that customers are happy to be back in the cinemas again.

"You're starting to see people with smiles and you know, they're excited to get back out and and get back to some sort of normalcy that they were accustomed to beforehand," Lehman said.

In addition to the cinema, The Burgh House restaurant and other areas of Showplace Entertainment Newburgh are open as well.

Read more on Tristate Homepage and stay up to date on all future showtimes at https://www.showplacecinemas.com/movie-theater/newburgh10.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Strong Baby Onsie
Ready To Be Back On Stage T-shirt
Is Broadway Back Yet? T-Shirt

Related Articles View More South Bend Stories
Great American Songbook Foundation Adds New Collections to Songbook Archives Photo

Great American Songbook Foundation Adds New Collections to Songbook Archives

The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Photo

The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Artist Application Now Open For First-ever South Bend Fringe Festival Photo

Artist Application Now Open For First-ever South Bend Fringe Festival

Indiana Performing Arts Theatre Presents THE COLOR PURPLE Photo

Indiana Performing Arts Theatre Presents THE COLOR PURPLE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at Palm Beach Dramaworks/Actors' Playhouse Coproduction of THE BELLE OF AMHERST
  • Palm Beach Opera Celebrates Opening Night of First-Ever Festival at South Florida Fairgrounds  
  • Milagro Center Launches 'Every Child's Bright Future Champion' Program to Encourage Monthly Giving
  • Palm Beach Symphony to Welcome Vladimir Feltsman March 21