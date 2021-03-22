Showplace Cinemas Newburgh Officially Reopens

Showplace Cinemas Newburgh officially reopened on Sunday, March 21, after being closed since September. The cinema initially closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and reopened briefing before closing once more, Tristate Homepage reports.

Theatre manager Adam Lehman says that customers are happy to be back in the cinemas again.

"You're starting to see people with smiles and you know, they're excited to get back out and and get back to some sort of normalcy that they were accustomed to beforehand," Lehman said.

In addition to the cinema, The Burgh House restaurant and other areas of Showplace Entertainment Newburgh are open as well.

Read more on Tristate Homepage and stay up to date on all future showtimes at https://www.showplacecinemas.com/movie-theater/newburgh10.