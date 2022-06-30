Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival to Return This Summer

The Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival has announced the return of the Professional, Touring, and Community Companies for their 2022 season. The Community Company kicks off the Festival with Shakespeare After Hours on July 15, 2022, followed by ShakeScenes on July 16, 2022. The Touring Company returns to parks and theatres across Michiana from July 16 through August 22, 2022, with a new staging of Shakespeare's comedy All's Well That Ends Well. Finally, the Professional Company proudly returns with a vibrant new staging of Shakespeare's classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet, performing August 16-28, 2022 in the beautiful Patricia George Decio Theatre at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.



Shakespeare After Hours kicks off the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival in wild style at Howard Park in South Bend, IN, after three consecutive years of sellout performances in 2017, 2018, and 2019. This raucous, no-holds barred night of Shakespearean shenanigans takes adult audiences on a whirlwind tour through the great playwright's scandalous side. Two performances at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.



Shakespeare After Hours (NDSF 2022)

WHEN: July 15, 2022. 2 performances: 7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Howard Park, South Bend, IN

COST: Tickets $20 at shakespeare.nd.edu.

PLEASE NOTE: Adults age 18 and up.



ShakeScenes continues the Festival on Saturday, July 16, beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Washington Hall, on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. This free annual event is a much-loved summer tradition, featuring dozens of elementary school-aged students performing scenes from and inspired by Shakespeare. By turns adorable, moving, and hilarious, ShakeScenes is the perfect summer diversion for the entire family.



ShakeScenes (NDSF 2022)

WHEN: July 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Washington Hall, University of Notre Dame, IN

COST: FREE!

PLEASE NOTE: All ages welcome!



At long last, the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival's Touring Company returns to parks and theatres across Michiana for the first time since 2018, with a new production of All's Well That Ends Well. Directed by NDSF veteran Scotty Arnold and featuring live music performed by the cast, All's Well That Ends Well will travel to multiple locations across the region from July 16 through August 22, 2022. All performances are FREE.



All's Well That Ends Well (NDSF 2022)

TOURING SCHEDULE:

Saturday, July 16: Main Quad, Notre Dame IN, 5:30 p.m. (Preview)

Sunday, July 17: Gabis Arboretum, Valparaiso IN, 7:00 p.m. (EDT) / 6:00 p.m. (CDT)

Thursday, July 21: Goshen Theater, Goshen IN, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 22: Central Park, Mishawaka IN, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: Elkhart Public Library, Elkhart IN, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 28: Fernwood Botanical Gardens, Niles MI, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 29: Krasl Art Center, St. Joseph MI, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 30: Potawatomi Park, South Bend IN, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 5: Wellfield Botanic Gardens, Elkhart IN, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 6: Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks MI, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, August 22: Main Quad, Notre Dame IN, 6:30 p.m.

COST: FREE!

PLEASE NOTE: All ages welcome!



Finally, the Professional Company returns in grand style with a vibrant new staging of Shakespeare's classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet. Directed by Chicago-based theatre artist Chris Anthony, Romeo and Juliet brings the Professional Company back to their beautiful home, the Patricia George Decio Theatre in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, for the first time since 2018. Opening August 18, 2022, Romeo and Juliet is one of Shakespeare's most popular and iconic tales, and represents the triumphant return of one of Michiana's most celebrated cultural events.



Romeo and Juliet (NDSF 2022)

WHEN: 14 performances beginning August 16, 2022; opening night August 18, 2022

WHERE: Patricia George Decio Theatre, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame, IN

COST: Tickets $10-$75 at shakespeare.nd.edu.