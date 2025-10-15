Rosemary Clooney’s Daughter Will Speak At Holiday Event at the Payne & Mencias Palladium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Great American Songbook Foundation, in partnership with Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, will welcome Maria Ferrer Murdock, daughter of Songbook Hall of Fame inductee Rosemary Clooney, to the Payne & Mencias Palladium for a festive holiday film screening event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4.

The evening will celebrate Clooney’s enduring impact on American popular music and her connection to beloved holiday classics that continue to bring generations together each season. Attendees can begin the night by exploring a special display of rare and authentic artifacts from one of the films Clooney starred in – the beloved 1954 movie musical White Christmas – drawn from the collections of the Songbook Library & Archives and the Rosemary Clooney House in Augusta, Kentucky. The display offers a rare opportunity to explore the artistry and craftsmanship behind one of Hollywood’s most enduring holiday classics, showcasing materials that have delighted audiences for generations.

Following the screening of one of Clooney’s beloved holiday films, Murdock will join the audience for a live talkback and Q&A, sharing stories and insights about her mother’s remarkable life and career.

A celebrated vocalist and actress, Clooney is remembered as one of America’s most beloved entertainers and a defining voice of the Great American Songbook. Her career took off with the 1951 hit “Come On-a My House,” followed by enduring favorites like “Tenderly,” “Half as Much” and “Hey There.” On screen, she charmed audiences in several films, most notably opposite Bing Crosby in White Christmas, a role that forever linked her to the holiday season. Over five decades, Clooney became a symbol of warmth and sincerity in American popular song, earning the Society of Singers Lifetime Achievement Award in 1998 and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award shortly before her passing in 2002.

Murdock, Clooney’s daughter with Academy Award–winning actor José Ferrer, is part of a multigenerational family whose artistry helped shape American film and music. She has shared stories and insights about her mother’s life and legacy with audiences across the country, keeping alive the warmth and spirit that defined Clooney’s work. Murdock has served on the boards of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Great American Songbook Foundation and has supported initiatives of the Betty Clooney Foundation for Persons with Brain Injury, established by her family in memory of Rosemary’s sister. Through her public engagement and philanthropy, Murdock continues to honor her family’s lasting influence on the arts.

Artifacts on display during the event will include:

A rare transposing piano owned by Irving Berlin

A White Christmas promotional poster signed by Rosemary Clooney

Several original costumes from the film

Holiday ornaments, including two signed by Rosemary Clooney

Two green chairs from the iconic Columbia Inn

A hat, pipe and suitcase that belonged to Bing Crosby

Rare snow globes with direct ties to White Christmas

A set of three Hallmark dolls

Personal items from choreographer Robert Alton

A variety of sheet music and arrangements used during the film’s production

Yearbooks from several cast members.

Tickets for this event are $10 per person and $5 for military members and can be purchased at TheSongbook.org/WhiteChristmas. The screening event is generously sponsored by Grand Industrial and Libby and Randy Brown.

Following the event, the artifact display will remain open to the public in the Traditions Senior Communities Songbook Gallery at the Payne & Mencias Palladium through Dec. 20, offering visitors another opportunity to experience these rare pieces up close.

Love Theater in South Bend? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More