Morris Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-2023 Broadway Season

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation,

unveils its highly anticipated 2022-2023 Season for the Morris Performing Arts Center and part of their 100-year anniversary celebration and awe-inspiring $30 million renovation project. The BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES will include the following touring productions: THE BOOK OF MORMON, COME FROM AWAY, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

"We are truly delighted with the caliber of shows programmed for the 2022-2023 season. We strive to provide world-class entertainment that will inspire audiences," says Amy Hamm, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild. "It's important that we further our mission in the South Bend community and support the performing arts with quality shows as well as increased efforts in educational programs and partnerships through our Staging the Future initiative."

THE BOOK OF MORMON (SEASON ADD-ON)

Oct. 14-15, 2022

Morris Performing Arts Center

The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony AwardÂ® winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.



COME FROM AWAY

Nov. 29-Dec. 4, 2022

Morris Performing Arts Center

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by TonyÂ® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!" On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Feb. 3-5, 2023

Morris Performing Arts Center

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man, "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "To Life," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

TonyÂ®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will

introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

March 17-19, 2023

Morris Performing Arts Center

TUMBLE OUTTA' BED AND STUMBLE TO Dolly Parton'S RIP-ROARING MUSICAL COMEDY! The smash-hit musical of 9 TO 5 features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of three women pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

April 25-30, 2023

Morris Performing Arts Center

WINNER OF SIX 2017 TONYÂ® AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL

AND THE 2018 GRAMMYÂ® AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSENa??has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is "Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson , a score by GrammyÂ®, TonyÂ® and Academy AwardÂ® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

