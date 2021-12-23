Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Comes to South Bend in 2022

The production runs February 11 - 20, 2022.

Dec. 23, 2021  
Joe Turner's Come and Gone will open the 2022 season at South Bend Civic Theatre.

The second installment of playwright August Wilson's American Century Cycle, Joe Turner's Come and Gone is set in a Pittsburgh boarding house in 1911. Owners Seth and Bertha Holly play host to a makeshift family of people who come to stay -- some for days, some longer -- during the beginning of the Great Migration when descendants of former slaves moved in large numbers from the South toward the industrial cities of the North and West, seeking new jobs, new lives, and new beginnings.

Purchase tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35243/production/1081506


