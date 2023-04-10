Freeform Series and More Set For This Week at Feinsteins At Hotel Carmichael

This week finds amazing performances on the stage of Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN with the Freeform Series: JD Eicher w/ Sadie Johnson, Enchante, Morgan James and more!

Performances at Feinstein's this week start out Wednesday, April 12 with their Freeform Series: JD Eicher w/ Sadie Johnson. JD Eicher (Youngstown, OH) is known for alt-pop sound with expressive vocals and carefully-crafted lyrics. With several albums to his credit, JD was enlisted to create the soundtrack for author Nicholas Sparks's (The Notebook, A Walk To Remember) 20th book, Two By Two. He has shared billing with a wide range of well-known acts, including Coldplay, Maroon 5, Train, The Fray, and many more. Also, his hair is always on point.

Sadie Johnson (Indianapolis, IN) singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, playing everything from folk to funk, and everything in between. Her percussive and energetic guitar style can only be matched by her soulful and powerful vocals.

Cory Williams (Greenwood, IN) is a powerful singer/songwriter with his perfect blend of emotion and control vocally. He preserves the roots of true musicianship and a beautifully constructed live performance for his audiences.

Freeform is a unique live music experience that takes place on select Wednesday evenings at Feinstein's. And best of all - ALL Freeform Concerts are free to attend! Although the Freeform Concert Series is free, reserve your spot by visiting the Feinstein's Click Here. All ages are welcome. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30.

Enchanté - Delightfully Burlesque is Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 pm. Enchanté is a must-see! A burlesque show at Feinstein's. Enjoy upscale food and drinks before and during the show, and then have Rocket Doll Revue entertain you the rest of your evening.

The Rocket Doll Revue is Indianapolis' one-of-a-kind burlesque troupe founded in 2010. The Rocket Doll Revue has been delighting audiences across the country. Showcasing a dynamic variety of show-stopping talent. This troupe always provides a vibrant and unique experience.

For this event, Feinstein's will practice Cabaret Seating, meaning that all seats at the table are for sale. So, plan to bring your friends to fill a table - or - plan to form some new friendships! It is recommended that you arrive early if you wish to have dinner, as dinner is served from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm; once the show has begun options are limited to drinks and dessert.

Looking for a fantastic Friday evening out. Look no further than Feinstein's as they welcome Morgan James to the stage on April 14.

Morgan James is a Juilliard trained singer, actress, songwriter and recording artist in New York City. Morgan recently co-produced and starred in an all-female concept recording of Jesus Christ Superstar entitled She Is Risen. She independently released her studio albums of original soul music, entitled Memphis Magnetic, and A Very Magnetic Christmas recorded to analog tape in Memphis.

Other albums include Reckless Abandon, which prompted the Huffington Post to call MJ the "Brightest Breakout Artist of the Year". Last year, Morgan took on a full album cover of the Beatles' iconic White Album to celebrate the 50th anniversary; available on CD, vinyl, digital and full length concept video on her YouTube channel. She also took on Joni Mitchell's Blue and covered it in its entirety. Morgan recorded two full-length albums with Epic Records: Hunter, an album of original R&B, and Morgan James Live, a celebration of Nina Simone. All of her music can be found on all streaming platforms and hard copies on her website or at shows.

On Broadway, Morgan was in five back-to-back original companies: The Addams Family (starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth), Wonderland, Godspell and Motown: The Musical and as a guest at Kristin Chenoweth's For The Girls.

With viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and with her own YouTube channel, Morgan's music videos have accumulated more than 260 million views (and climbing). For info, tour tickets and new album updates, please visit www.morganjamesonline.com. @morganajames

Spend your Sunday at Feinstein's for drag bunch! Drag you and your friends for a fun morning of food, entertainment, and drinks! Pat Yo' Weave will take our stage and strut her stuff along with her fellow Queens.

There are two showings one at 11 am and 2:30 pm. Doors open at 10 am for the first showing! Come support local queens while enjoying music from DJ Push Pause.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.