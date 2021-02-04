DUELING PIANOS Comes to Beef House Dinner Theater

Beef House Dinner Theater presents Dueling Pianos on Friday, February 12-14.

Performances on February 13 and 14 are currently SOLD OUT, but cancellations do happen, so call 217-499-5355 to have your name added to the waiting list.

Chrissy is an accomplished local celebrity, music teacher and church musician. Tim Atwood was recently named Fan Favorite by the Genuine Country Music Association. Awarded Instrumentalist of the Year by both the Academy of Western Artists and the Reunion of Professional Entertainers, Tim recently released his third solo album titled Livin' the Dream which resulted in TV appearances on the Hallmark Channel's Home & Family show, Fox News, Larry's Country Diner, Another Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Huckabee. These two vibrant personalities are born entertainers! Enjoy our classic buffet dinner (currently served cafeteria style) or upgrade to our Lover's Special for Two and make even more special memories.

$45 Individual Reservation includes reserved seat for show, dinner, salad, rolls, dessert, beverage.

$130 Lover's Special for Two includes 2 reserved seats for show with dinner, salad, rolls, beverage, Single Red Rose Budvase, Champagne Split for 2, Red Velvet Heart Cake dessert to share. When ordering online make sure you mark the QUANTITY as 1. This will be a reservation for 2 people.

Learn more at https://beefhouserolls.com/theatre.