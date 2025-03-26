Winners Announced for 60th Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards at DHL Stadium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It was a night of glitz and glamour at the 60TH FLEUR DU CAP THEATRE AWARDS on Sunday 23 March 2025. I had the pleasure of attending, along with my colleague, Jaime Uranovsky.

The ceremony started with a fun introduction by Alan Committee. Everyone had a great laugh thanks to his jokes, and that set the tone for a wonderful evening of celebrations and joy.

The winners of the 60th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards are:

MOST PROMISING STUDENT AWARD 2025 - Nichola Viviers | Stellenbosch University

BEST NEW SOUTH AFRICAN SCRIPT 2025 - Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni | Neighbourhood

BEST NEW DIRECTOR 2025 - Aidan Scott | The Dumb Waiter

BEST THEATRE PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS 2025 - Pampoenpit se Groen Gevoel

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE 2025 - Awethu Hleli, Brent Palmer, Cassiel Eaton-Winnik, Carlo Daniels, Lyle October, Matthew Vey, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Tamzin Williams | Metamorphoses

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A REVUE, CABARET OR ONE-PERSON SHOW 2025 - Fiona Ramsay | Blonde Poison

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE SHOW 2025 - Graham Hopkins as Colonel Pickering | My Fair Lady

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE SHOW 2025 - Candice van Litsenborgh as Grandma | The Addams Family: The Musical

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE SHOW 2025 - Dean Balie as Koos Heuningbek | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE SHOW 2025 - Leah Mari as Eliza Doolittle | My Fair Lady

BEST PUPPETRY DESIGN 2025 - Marthinus Basson and Elana Snyman | The Addams Family: The Musical

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN 2025 - Franky Steyn | Metamorphoses

BEST SET DESIGN 2025 - Greg King | My Fair Lady

BEST COSTUME DESIGN 2025 - Neil Stuart Harris Andrew Botha and Maritha Visagie | My Fair Lady

BEST SOUND DESIGN, ORIGINAL MUSIC, SOUNDSCAPE OR LIVE PERFORMANCE 2025 - Neo Muyanga for original music | Manje! Manje (an epic)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN OPERA, MALE 2025 - Thando Zwane as Acmet | Dalinda

BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN OPERA, FEMALE 2025 - Nontobeko Bhengu as Sister Angelica | Suor Angelica

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY 2025 - Mark Elderkin as Emperor | Amadeus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY 2025 - Rehane Abrahams as Mercutio and Lady Montague | Romeo and Juliet

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY 2025 - Albert Pretorius as Iago | Othello

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY 2025 - Emily Child as Blanche DuBois | A Streetcar Named Desire

BEST DIRECTOR 2025 - Sylvaine Strike | Spring Awakening

BEST PRODUCTION 2025 - My Fair Lady | Pieter Toerien Productions with Cape Town Opera

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2025 - Professor Temple Hauptfleisch

ENCORE AWARD 2025 - Joe Barber

AWARD FOR INNOVATION IN THEATRE 2025 - SoapBoxing

Photo credit: Johann Botha

