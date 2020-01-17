Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Professional)

Zak Hendricks - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Professional)

Tiaan Slabbert - KOEKELOER - Innibos 2019; Vrystaat Kunstefees 2019; Aardklop 2019

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Professional)

Earl Gregory - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Professional)

Sven Ruygrok - EQUUS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre

Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Professional)

Megan Rigby - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre

Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Professional)

Anna-Mart van der Merwe - KONINGIN LEAR - KKNK 2019; Aardklop 2019

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Professional)

Kate Normington - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Professional)

Liezl de Kock - STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT - Fugard Theatre

Best Choreography (Professional)

Louisa Toubalt - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Birrie le Roux - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Steven Stead - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Greg Karvellas - STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT - Fugard Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Tina le Roux - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre

Best New Work (Professional)

KUNENE AND THE KING - Fugard Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

EQUUS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Greg King - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Mark Malherbe - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city.





