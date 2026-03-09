The Morning After to Bring '90s SONGBOOK' to The Drama Factory in April 2026

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Johannesburg-based, premier live function and party band, The Morning After, are back by popular demand and this time round they are bringing their hit-driven '90s show, the “90s Songbook” to The Drama Factory.

The “90s Songbook” is a celebration of one of the most iconic music decades, featuring the biggest and most loved songs of the 1990s — performed live with the polish, power, and energy the band has become known for. Audiences can expect instantly recognisable hits from artists such as Backstreet Boys, Robbie Williams, Goo Goo Dolls, U2, Live, Shania Twain, Crowded House, Creed, Oasis, and many more.

This is not background music or a casual covers set. It's a fully realised live show built around strong vocals, tight musicianship, and songs that spark immediate recognition and connection. From emotional crowd moments to big sing-along anthems, the show is carefully paced to keep audiences engaged and the energy high throughout the night. With years of experience performing at venues, festivals, corporate events, and private functions across South Africa, The Morning After are known for delivering consistent, high-quality live performances that translate effortlessly from intimate venues to large stages. The “90s Songbook” offers audiences a familiar, energetic night of live music with broad appeal and a guaranteed crowd response. From the stage to the studio, The Morning After, continues to raise the bar and set the standard, proving why they are one of South Africa's busiest and most beloved live bands.

Groups of four or more R195 - WhatsApp0732152290

Bios: The Morning After was started in 2010 by long-time friends, Dirk Klut and Gerhard Oosthuizen, when they recognized a huge need in the wedding market for a professional live wedding band, headquartered in Johannesburg. They were joined by Shannon Sutherland-Clark on drums, and have travelled across southern and central Africa, to not only perform at weddings, but corporates and special events too, and have also performed in the iconic music city of Nashville, Tennessee. For over 16 years, The Morning After has stood as one of South Africa's most dynamic and sought-after live bands. Renowned for their versatility, the trio has earned the reputation as the go-to act for festivals, corporate events, and weddings, delivering over 150 performances each year. Their captivating energy and seamless blend of musicality have made them a staple in the live entertainment scene, both locally and internationally. For much of their career, The Morning After has built their legacy with powerhouse renditions of popular songs, earning them widespread admiration for their ability to electrify any crowd. The trio has been charting new territory with their original music - a bold fusion of country and rock that honours their roots, while hightlighting their artistic growth. Their debut album that was released in mid-January last year received 2 SAMA nominations and their new single, “Extraordinary”, is set to drop on 27 September. The collection of songs in their debut album, reflects years of experience, shared passion, and a commitment to delivering heartfelt, memorable music. Dirk Klut has been immersed in music for over 2 decades. A self-taught guitarist, Dirk honed his skills by mastering every track on Eric Clapton's iconic “Unplugged” album, showcasing his relentless work ethic, dedication and passion for music. When he is not dazzling audiences with his guitar and vocal prowess, Dirk enjoys travelling, reading biographies, and handcrafting custom guitars. His sharp sense of style and stage presence, make him a standout in The Morning After. Jan Wolmarans is a full-time musician and has been performing since 2008. He is one of South Africa's most respected bass players and known for his sharp wit and effortless groove, Jan has performed alongside major artists including Dozi, Bobby Van Jaarsveld, Bok van Blerk, and Ray Dylan, who opened for Kip Moore on his South African tour. He also completed a six-year residency in Dubai, further sharpening his versatility and stage presence. Extremely talented, musically instinctive, and always ready with a quick one-liner, Jan brings both groove and personality to The Morning After's rhythm section. Shannon Sutherland-Clark does not fit the unflattering stereotypes floating around about drummers. He is punctual, disciplined, and a technically skilled musician. Shannon is a SAMA award-winning artist, an avid golfer with a 5-handicap, and is also the band's resident clown and a real-life equivalent of Bob the Builder, who can fix just about anything. Shannon's energy and enthusiasm bring both rhythm and levity to the band.