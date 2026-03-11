Award-Winning Playwright Louis Viljoen Debuts New Thriller at Artscape

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new thriller by celebrated playwright Louis Viljoen will confront audiences with a gripping tale of ambition, intrigue and murder at Artscape in May.

Viljoen's new political thriller, THE KILLING OF A UNION LEADER, reunites him with renowned actor and radio personality John Maytham, as well as three-time Viljoen collaborator, Emma Kotze.

Joining the team are Sizwesandile Mnisi as well as internationally acclaimed actor, Carl Beukes.

THE KILLING OF A UNION LEADER will be presented at Artscape Arena Theatre from 12 – 30 May.

Night falls on a decaying city after a union strike turns deadly. A captain of industry finds himself beset on all sides by enemies and those who wish to see his kingdom shattered into a thousand pieces. The nobleman's only remaining ally is his daughter, a woman possessed of unrealized ambition. In their desperation they turn to an unscrupulous political operator to set in motion a plan to break the strike and seize back the power they have lost. The only obstacle in their way is a seemingly impenetrable union lead by a champion of the people and a formidable opponent. As a new dawn arrives for the city, battle lines are drawn, and the streets are ready for blood.

“There will be no give and both sides will see the other destroyed before the day is through. That much has been proven…” – THE KILLING OF A UNION LEADER

“The dark heart of this tale is revealed through a serious of scenes that ratchet up the tension until the play reaches a bloody breaking point,” says writer and director Viljoen. “It is not a production for the faint-hearted or the marginally sensitive, but it promises to thrill and keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

John Maytham first took on Louis Viljoen's words in the one-man production, The Outlaw Muckridge, for which he was nominated for a Fleur Du Cap Theatre Award. He followed that up with an explosive performance in Viljoen's The Sin Drinkers, alongside Emma Kotze, herself no stranger to the playwright's twisted worlds having starred in Oh Baby, I'm A Wild One and The Grass Widow. Maytham and Kotze reunite in this production as industry leader, Burke, and his ambitious daughter, Margot.

Sizwesandile Mnisi takes his first steps into the world of Viljoen with the role of Gibson, a promising union representative who is steadfast in his ideals, until his world gets upturned by the machinations of merciless people. Sizwesandile knows his way around hard-hitting material, having co-created and starred in The Fall, the much-lauded play about the Fees Must Fall movement. This makes him a great addition to this new gripping political thriller.

Carl Beukes recently returned to South African shores after eight years in Los Angeles, where he racked up an impressive amount of acting credits in film and television. His love for the stage has never waned, and the role of Dobbs, an amoral political operator, is tailor-made for Carl's unique blend of enigma and charm.

Following their successful collaborations on The Grass Widow, The Visigoths, The Sin Drinkers, Mrs. Mitchell Comes To Town and most recently The Vulgarians, frequent Viljoen collaborator, Kieran McGregor, is once again on board as the set and lighting designer of the play. McGregor understands how to create the opaque spaces in which Viljoen's characters reveal their darkest desires and inhabit a world cloaked in intrigue, as he adds his own exceptional design aesthetic. THE KILLING OF A UNION LEADER will be McGregor's seventh project working alongside Viljoen, having also done the design for the Viljoen penned The Eulogists.

THE KILLING OF A UNION LEADER will be onstage at Artscape's Arena Theatre from 12 to 30 May 2026.