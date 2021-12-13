Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; National Children's Theatre Trust's FANTASTIC MR FOX Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for South Africa:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Duane Alexander - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 22%

Antoinette de Villiers - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 20%

Robyn Humphreys - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 18%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Charmaine James - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 57%

Kiruna-Lind Devar - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 43%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Naill Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 49%

Matthew and Caryn Kingwill - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 28%

Tamsyn Wilson - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brett De Groot - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 50%

Brett De Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 50%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Anton Luitingh - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 44%

Sheldon Cross - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 32%

Matthew Kingwill and Stephan Fourie - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 15%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Brett de Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 58%

Brett de Groot - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 42%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Daniel Geddes - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 40%

Weslee Lauder - AESOP'S FABLES - National Childrens Theatre 33%

Daniel Geddes - PETER & THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 27%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 43%

Gary Fargher - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 20%

Gary Fargher - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 17%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Niall Griffin - APOCOLAUGHS NOW - Theatre on the Bay 86%

Brett De Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 14%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 57%

A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 27%

THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 17%

Best Musical (Professional)

FANTASTIC MR FOX - National Children's Theatre Trust (NCTT), Johannesburg 43%

DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 30%

SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 28%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Line Koen - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 27%

Regina Malan - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 24%

Noluthando Dlamini - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 20%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Chris Dudgeon - VARIOUS - Gate 69 60%

Brett de Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 17%

Louise Duhain - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 13%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Gianluca Gironi - MEPHISTO - Lamta theatre on the bay 27%

Simone Neethling - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 24%

Tannah Levick - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the bay 23%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Harry Faulkner - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 26%

Justin Swartz - AESOP'S FABLES - National Childrens Theatre 21%

Mark Tatham - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 21%

Best Play (Professional)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 59%

AESOP'S FABLES - NCT 23%

PETER & THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 18%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

RISE! - Seabrooke's Theatre 34%

MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 27%

A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 15%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 52%

SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 24%

PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 19%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 58%

Stephan Fourie - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 25%

Stephan Fourie - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 18%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brett de Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 35%

Daniel Geddes and Alyssa Harrison - PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 35%

Brett de Groot - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 30%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 48%

Robin Shuttleworth - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Neil Leachman - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 18%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Daniel Geddes - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 64%

Fried Wilsenach - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 36%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Noluthando Dlamini - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 21%

Tannah Levick - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 21%

Simone Neethling - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 18%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Courtney Merryweather - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 46%

Jackie-Lulu - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 29%

Che-jean Jupp - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Harry Faulkner - PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 55%

Kiruna Lind Devar - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 45%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

ALL TOGETHER NOW - LAMTA 88%

ALL IN THIS TOGETHER NOW - Theatre on the bay 13%