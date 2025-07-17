THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to Irene Village Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pretoria Youth Theatre’s production of the Wizard of Oz will return home after a highly successful run in Johannesburg. Embark on a journey over the rainbow with this timeless classic reimagined with a fresh burst of theatrical magic, unforgettable characters, and a spectacular soundtrack featuring beloved songs from The Wizard of Oz, Wicked, and The Wiz.

Leading the adventure is the captivating Virtuous Kandemiri and Inaa Karuaie who alternate as Dorothy, the brave girl from Kansas who dares to dream beyond the rainbow. She is joined by the mesmerizing Inaa Karuaie as the menacing Wicked Witch of the West, and the graceful Amelia Oosthuizen as Glinda, the kind-hearted Witch of the North. Goitse deAngelo Mogale and Jaron Meyer alternate as the Wizard.

Directed by the acclaimed Kerry-Anne Beldon and produced by Clive Martin, this vibrant production is further elevated by Virtuous Kandemiri’s stunning vocal direction and choreography, imbuing the show with irresistible energy, charm, and heart.

Audiences will be treated to breathtaking costume designs by JP Kloppers, alongside imaginative props and sets crafted by Scrooge and Marleys. Together, they transport viewers from the twister-swept plains of Kansas to the dazzling Emerald City in an immersive theatrical experience.

Whether you’re a lifelong Oz enthusiast or discovering this magical world for the first time, The Wizard of Oz promises to be a joyful celebration of friendship, courage, and the true meaning of hope.

Director Kerry-Anne Beldon shared her excitement about the production:

“Bringing this beloved story to life with such a passionate and talented team has been a truly magical experience. We’re not just telling a story; we’re inviting audiences to join a vibrant world full of wonder, heart, and unforgettable music. Prepare to be swept away on the yellow brick road!”

The show features an incredible ensemble cast who bring to life the colourful inhabitants of Oz—from Munchkins and Ozians to jitterbugs and flying monkeys—making this a theatrical event not to be missed.

Cast includes (in alphabetical order): Annemarie Agebacht, JP Kloppers, Palesa Mkhari, Dillon Kritzinger, Amelia Oosthuisen, Mieke Wandrag, Mika de Haas, Mira Coetzee, Paegan Whitfield, Arienne Van Den Broek, Lebone Lephoko.