THE MOTHER OF ALL EATING Comes to POPArt Theatre

The Mother of All Eating is a satirical play that explores the debilitating culture of corruption and greed known as 'eating'.

This culture has become synonymous with corrupt state officials who enrich themselves by abusing government funds. This timeless classic, written by acclaimed playwright and author Zakes Mda, centres on a character called The Man, the principal secretary to a government minister. The Man is corrupt to the core, and has enriched himself as he's moved through the ranks of government.

Set in Lesotho in the 1980s, the play exposes the catastrophic effects of greed and the tragic effects that accompany unchecked corruption.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za. For telephone enquiries please call Hayleigh on 083.245.1040 or Orly on 082.472.2559.





