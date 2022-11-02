THE LAST FIVE YEARS Comes to Monte This Month

Following a sold-out debut season at Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town, The Last Five Years is coming to the legendary Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino from 30 November 2022 to 11 December 2022.

Winner of a Drama Desk Award and named one of TIME Magazine's 10 best shows of 2001, Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years has captivated audiences with a score of mesmerising brilliance and an ingenious libretto. Numerous international productions established the musical's place as a masterpiece of modern musical theatre.

The Last Five Years is a one-act drama-comedy telling the bittersweet love story of Catherine Hiatt, a struggling actress, and Jamie Wellerstein, an up-and-coming novelist. This old story of love-found and love-lost is told in a fresh and new manner. Cathy reflects on their relationship from end to first meeting, whilst Jamie's story moves chronologically. They meet only once, in the middle of the show.

Featured in the role of Jamie is Fleur-Du-Cap nominee, Anthony Downing. Playing opposite him as Cathy, is Fleur-Du-Cap nominee Zoë McLaughlin. At the helm of the creative team is award-winning director Paul Griffiths with musical direction by Jaco Griessel. To fully realise Jason Robert Brown's vision, the cast will be accompanied live on stage by an ensemble of six musicians.

The Last Five Years will be running at Pieter Toerien's Theatre at Montecasino from 30 November 2022 to 11 December 2022. Tickets are selling from R180,00 to R 280,00 through Computicket.