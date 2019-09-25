THE CRUCIFIXION OF AMAGQWIRHA Comes to POPArt Theatre
The MovementRSA presents The Crucifixion Of Amagqwirha, inspired by Arther Miller's "The Crucible."
"This is a tale about how gossip and superstition can fiercely capture the mind of a people. Looking at how myth can still live in the imagination , and for some the reality of life, this tale follows a community forced to look at its own faults and dreams."
The show is performed by Campbell Meas, Sanelisiwe Jobodwana and Nyakallo Motloung.
Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za. For telephone enquiries please call Hayleigh on 083.245.1040 or Orly on 082.472.2559.