Cape Town Opera and Philharmonic to Perform GLORIA and NELSON MASS

Cape Town Opera (CTO) and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO), two of South Africa's foremost cultural institutions, will unite once again for their annual collaboration in a magnificent celebration of Baroque and Classical choral brilliance. On 4 April at 15h00, the soaring arches and resonant acoustics of the Paarl Toringkerk will come alive with two of the most stylish and beloved sacred works ever composed: Antonio Vivaldi's Gloria and Joseph Haydn's Nelson Mass.

Few works capture the radiant joy of Baroque sacred music as irresistibly as Antonio Vivaldi's Gloria. Composed in the early 18th century, this masterpiece overflows with rhythmic vitality, luminous choral textures and soaring solo lines. From the jubilant opening proclamation to the tender lyricism of “Domine Deus” and the triumphant final fugue, Gloria remains a cornerstone of the choral repertoire — a work that invites both performers and audiences into a world of exuberant praise and exquisite musical craftsmanship. Complementing this is the dramatic grandeur of Joseph Haydn's Nelson Mass (Missa in Angustiis), one of the most powerful and emotionally charged masses of the Classical era. Written during a time of political uncertainty in Europe and later associated with Admiral Nelson's victory at the Battle of the Nile, the work brims with urgency, intensity and ultimately radiant hope. Haydn's bold orchestration, thrilling choral writing and deeply expressive solos make the Nelson Mass a profoundly moving spiritual and musical journey.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will be conducted by Jan Hugo, whose dynamic leadership brings clarity and emotional depth to both Baroque sparkle and Classical majesty. They are joined by Cape Town Opera's House Soloists Brittany Smith (Soprano), Nonhlanhla Yende (Mezzo-Soprano), Lukhanyo Moyake (Tenor) Conroy Scott (Baritone) and Judith Neilson Young Artists Khayakazi Madlala and Nica Reinke, together with CTO's Vocal Ensemble, promising an afternoon of vocal splendour, from delicate, chamber-like passages to moments of full choral magnificence that will resound through the historic church.

For lovers of sacred music, choral grandeur and the timeless dialogue between orchestra and voice, this concert offers an experience both uplifting and unforgettable — a rare opportunity to hear two towering masterworks performed by some of the country's finest musical forces in one of the Cape's most beautiful acoustic spaces.

The performance on Saturday 4 April starts at 15h00 and tickets priced at R295 are available through Webtickets. Doors open at 2pm, seating is unreserved and advance booking is advised.