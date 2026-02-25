10 South African Sopranos Set to Perform at Mandela Stage, Joburg Theatre

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Imibungazo Personality Management Production, in partnership with the Joburg Theatre, will present the third instalment of 10 South African Sopranos, taking place on 28 and 29 March 2026 at The Mandela theatre.

Produced by acclaimed opera singer and arts entrepreneur Sibongile Mngoma, the production continues to celebrate the richness and diversity of South African soprano voices within a powerful sacred production format.

The journey of 10 South African Sopranos began in 2013 at Carnival City, followed by a successful second instalment at The Playhouse Company in 2023, which played to a sold-out audience. The 2026 staging at Joburg Theatre marks a significant continuation of a production that has grown in artistic ambition and spiritual depth.

Presented under the theme From the Cross to the Crown, this year's production is crafted as a sacred Easter offering. It weaves classical vocal expression, African sacred idioms, choral power and dramatic narration into a unified theatrical experience. At its heart, the production is a profound women's cry for the nation — a spiritual and emotional outpouring that transcends performance and invites reflection, repentance and hope.

The artistic leadership foregrounds the strength of women in key creative roles. Mapula Sethlako directs the production, shaping its dramatic language and visual storytelling, while Unathi Malunga conducts a 20-piece orchestra, bringing musical precision and interpretative depth to the sacred repertoire.

The 10 soprano voices will be joined by a chorus of 10 gospel singers, expanding the sonic landscape into moments of lament, proclamation and triumph. Adding further depth to the storytelling is blind narrator Lelethu Mahambehlala, whose presence marks an important step in representing artists with disabilities within large-scale concert productions.

Speaking about the production, Sibongile Mngoma said: “This is not simply a concert. It is a spiritual statement. From the Cross to the Crown carries a deeper cry — a cry of women interceding for the nation through music. We are intentional about excellence, about representation, and about presenting sacred music in a way that speaks to our time and our context.”

The production aligns seamlessly with Joburg Theatre's commitment to presenting world-class productions while nurturing home-grown talent. Mr James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of Joburg Theatre, commented: “Joburg Theatre is proud to host a production that combines artistic excellence with profound social and spiritual resonance. 10 South African Sopranos continues to evolve in scale and meaning, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to a performance that promises to be both moving and memorable.”

The production is made possible with the support of the National Arts Council of South Africa, whose contribution enables the continued development and presentation of high-calibre South African work.