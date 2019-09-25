THE CHRONICLES OF ATHENA, BABES Comes to Alexander Upstairs

Whether it's prepping for first dates (stressful), going to the gynae (very stressful), learning how to give head (extremely stressful and a little scary), trying to tell your parents that you've had sex and may or may not be pregnant (incredibly stressful and exceptionally scary) or fighting for the attention from the very cute older combat coach (problematic, but we'll talk about it), nothing is off the table for this Under 17 Grecian Martial Hand-to-Hand Combat Squad.

Delve into the minds of horny teenagers as our team navigates new sparring routines and the world of sex.

'The Chronicles of Athena, Babes' is 'Mean Girls' meets martial arts training meets Greek mythology meets the Sex Ed class you didn't know you wanted.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/Athena_Babes. You can also purchase tickets in person at the bar anytime during our regular opening hours: Mondays to Fridays 6pm and Saturdays 4pm. For General Bar Enquiries call: 066 002 1092 and for Theatre and the Boxoffice: 079 199 9078





