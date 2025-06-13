Steve Graham Brings Immersive Pink Floyd Tribute Show to The Drama Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pink Floyd fans are in for an evening when renowned rock artist Steve Graham brings his electrifying tribute show to The Drama Factory on Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 PM. The 135-minute performance promises a fully immersive musical experience, blending iconic Pink Floyd hits with state-of-the-art visuals and a dynamic virtual band.

Steve Graham’s Pink Floyd show is more than a concert—it’s a sonic and visual journey through the legendary band’s most beloved songs. Audiences can expect powerful renditions of classics like Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here, brought to life with a level of detail and energy that pays faithful homage to the original while delivering something entirely fresh. Through a carefully crafted fusion of lighting, effects, and sound, Graham captures the essence of Pink Floyd’s transcendental live performances.

Originally from the UK and now based in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, Graham is no stranger to the stage. His career has included performances alongside music giants such as Sting and The Police, Bryan Adams, Tina Turner, Alice Cooper, Michael Macdonald, Electric Light Orchestra, U2, Rick Wakeman, Dire Straits, Marillion, Status Quo, and many others. With such a storied history, Graham brings unmatched authenticity and experience to this tribute.

Tickets for the July 10 performance are priced at R230 (standard) and R200 (concession). The show will be held at The Drama Factory, located at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand.

Secure your seats by booking online at www.thedramafactory.co.za, or go directly to the event listing at www.thedramafactory.co.za/whatson#10July25.

