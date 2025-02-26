Review: MR & MRS NORMAL at The Masque Theatre, Muizenberg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Laugh-a-Minute Theatre Delight: Mr & Mrs Normal Takes Muizenberg by Storm!

Looking for a night of non-stop laughter and high-energy entertainment? Then don’t miss Mr & Mrs Normal, the outrageously funny musical comedy starring the dynamic duo, Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert! This comedic whirlwind is lighting up The Masque Theatre in Muizenberg for a lightning-fast tour with just four unmissable performances.

Packed with high-energy performances, Mr & Mrs Normal is a rollercoaster ride from start to finish. Directed and choreographed by the talented Daisy Spencer.

McIlroy and Bobbert dive headfirst into the absurdity, turning comedy into an extreme sport. Their onstage chemistry is electric, their impersonations are spot-on and their ability to keep audiences engaged is nothing short of masterful. From the first note to the final bow, expect belly laughs and moments of pure comedic genius!

This isn’t a show for the shy or overly poised, audience interaction is part of the magic! Be ready to join the fun, whether through an impromptu singalong or a playful jab at your ‘normal’ life. If you’re up for a night of uninhibited laughter, this is the show for you!

Highlights That Had Us Cheering:

Show-stopping vocals – Lisa Bobbert’s powerhouse performance will give you chills.

High-energy dancing – A seamless blend of comedy and choreography keeps the momentum going.

Hilarious impersonations – McIlroy’s talent for mimicry will leave you in stitches.

Topical and side-splitting – Witty, relevant, relatable and undeniably funny.

A killer playlist – A mix of classic hits and unexpected gems, all performed with flair.

The Verdict? A Must-See!

Whether you’re planning a girls’ night out or a family evening of laughter, Mr & Mrs Normal is the perfect choice. By the end of the night, you’ll be riding high on the infectious energy of the performance.

Book your tickets now and get ready for a night of unforgettable entertainment.

Normal will never feel the same again!





