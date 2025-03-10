Review: FAUSTUS IN AFRICA! at Baxter Flipside Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three decades after its original premiere, William Kentridge and the renowned Handspring Puppet Company reunite to bring Faustus in Africa! back to life at The Baxter Theatre. This powerful reworking of their 1995 award-winning production is directed by Kentridge with Lara Foot as Associate Director.

An age-old tale of temptation and compromise. Yet, in this reimagining, the narrative gains contemporary urgency. The play invites reflection on how personal and collective compromises shape pressing global issues, such as climate change and societal injustice. Faustus’s metaphorical journey, his dark safari across Africa, becomes a searing exploration of greed, desire and moral conflict

Handspring Puppet Company's signature craftsmanship is on full display. The puppets, so skillfully operated, take on a life of their own. There are moments where you are so engrossed in their movements that you almost forget the presence of the puppeteers, a testament to the production's immersive power.

The cast delivers compelling performances, with notable mentions to Jennifer Steyn, whose seamless transition between two contrasting characters was particularly impressive. The cast, featuring Atandwa Kani, Wessel Pretorius, Eben Genis, Mongi Mthombeni, Asanda Rilityana, and Buhle Thembisile, demonstrates remarkable synergy, precision and energy. The timing and coordination is masterful.

Faustus in Africa! is not a light or straightforward experience. Its layered narrative, combined with its stark themes, can feel dark, complex and at times unsettling. The storyline challenges audiences to grapple with difficult ideas. It’s a production that demands reflection and for some, it may feel overwhelming in its depth.

While Faustus in Africa! may not be for everyone, its artistic ambition and profound thematic resonance make it a significant theatrical event. It’s a celebration of creative mastery, an intricate interplay of puppetry, performance and visual art that’s both captivating and thought-provoking. For those willing to embrace its complexity, it offers an unforgettable journey into the heart of human compromise.

Bold, brilliant but emotionally demanding.

