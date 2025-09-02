Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL at Artscape, Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oh, you better believe it, the name on everybody’s lips really is going to be Chicago! This sizzling musical has returned to South African stages with more glamour, grit and sass than ever before. From the very first note to the final bow, the energy never falters.



The phenomenal live band sets the tone with toe tapping jazz rhythms that instantly transport you into the smoky world of 1920s Chicago. Every brass blast and percussive beat was perfection, lifting the already electric atmosphere to dazzling heights. What a score, bold, brassy and unforgettable.

The cast? Nothing short of spectacular. Kiruna-Lind Devar as Roxie Hart and Samantha Peo as Velma Kelly delivered stellar performances, both vocally and in choreography. Their comedic timing was razor sharp, their chemistry crackled and their presence utterly magnetic. Jonathan Roxmouth slipped effortlessly back into the role of Billy Flynn, giving us his signature blend of charm and cunning. Tankiso Mamabolo’s Matron “Mama” Morton was pure powerhouse and Dean de Klerk’s Amos Hart brought just the right balance of tenderness and comic gold.

The ensemble was a triumph all on its own, precise, dynamic and endlessly entertaining. Every move and note was polished to perfection. Together, they created a rhythm and energy that made the entire stage pulse with life.

Let’s not forget the set and costumes, glamorous, sultry and nothing short of spectacular. The minimalist set and clever lighting design gave the production a stylish edge, letting the story and performers shine with even more intensity, pulling the audience deeper into this intoxicating world of fame, crime and jazz.

Chicago isn’t just a show, it’s a full throttle experience, sharp satire, irresistible music and performances that demand your attention. It’s bold, cheeky and undeniably sexy. Truly, a classic that keeps getting better with time. To quote director Walter Bobbie, this production delivers “wit, danger, dazzle, style and a great deal of humour” indeed.

Cape Town audiences can catch the magic at Artscape from Wednesday 27 August to Sunday 28 September 2025. Johannesburg follows at Montecasino’s Teatro from Friday 3 October to Sunday 9 November 2025.

You’ll leave the theatre buzzing with excitement, humming the unforgettable tunes and replaying the dazzling choreography in your mind. This is the kind of show that stays with you long after the curtain falls, sparking laughter, conversation and maybe even a little shimmy of your own on the way home. Whether you’re looking for an unforgettable night out with friends, a glamorous date night or simply the joy of being swept up in live theatre, Chicago delivers it all in style.



It would be criminal to miss it!

Owing to strong adult themes and profanities, this production has a PG rating 10+. Parental guidance is advised.

Definitely not to be missed. Book your tickets now at www.ticketmaster.co.za because this production is pure Broadway brilliance right here at home.

