PIANOMANIA Announced At The Masque Theatre

PIANOMANIA: Direct from the success of his run of the hit production,'Vaslav', at Cape Town's Fugard Theatre, Godfrey Johnson is joined by Nicholas McDiarmid for a mini-run of their popular two-piano (sit-down) comedy show, PianoMania.

Combining their dazzling pianistic skills with irresistible punches of humour and wit, the two performers bring you a show that excites, titillates and entertains.

PianoMania debuted this May at Durban's Rhumbelow Theatre. Arts Critic, Billy Suter, wrote in his review"Together, with minimal fuss or fanfare, they launch straight into a merry mix of entertainment that has them tipping hats to classical music as well as everyone from Elton John, Leonard Cohen, Gloria Gaynor and Bronski Beat to Billy Joel, Mary Hopkins, Boomtown Rats and Soft Cell."

Constantly updated, PianoMania shines its withering wit on current topics of the day, and always rocks the house house down with original songs and favourites from 1880s, 1980s, and 2019. The show is therefore power-proofed from any expected interruptions from Eskom....so be there, or be square (at home, by candlelight).

Playing 27 & 28 December 2019, 20h00. Book at Computicket or call 021 788 1898.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You