ONE - A TRIBUTE TO U2 (UNPLUGGED) Will Play The Drama Factory in November

"One - A Tribute to U2" (uplugged), featuring Tyrone Marinus & Gareth James, will play THE DRAMA FACTORY on Sunday, November 20th at 4pm. Duration: 105mins

About "One - A Tribute to U2" (uplugged)

Tyrone Marinus returning from a highly successful tour, "The Revival - A Tribute to Cat Stevens and Rodriquez" by Gareth James. Tyrone is back in full swing and presents his unplugged tribute to Irish rock band, U2, one of the world's best-selling artists.

U2 is an Irish rock band from Dublin , established not only as one of the world's most popular bands but also as one of its most innovative. U2 has released 14 studio albums and are one of the world's best-selling music artists, having sold an estimated 150-170 million records worldwide. They have won 22 Grammy Awards, more than any other band, and in 2005, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

"As a child I remember hearing the drums of the intro of Sunday Bloody Sunday and something exploded inside of me! The amazing guitar tones of The Edge blew my mind and inspired me to search the infinite possibilities of what my guitar could sound like. What makes me such a huge fan of U2 is their ability to take the realities of life, whether happy, sad, beautiful or ugly, and clothe it in pure passion and musicality. They have inspired, been a part of and played the soundtrack to many of my most beautiful memories with songs like Sunday Bloody Sunday, ONE, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, Walk On and in more recent times Stuck In A Moment". Photo Credits: Charlene Marinus

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Nov2202



Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290