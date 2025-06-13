Marc Lottering Brings Award-Winning Stand-Up Show to The Drama Factory In July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South African comedy icon Marc Lottering will return to the stage with his latest critically acclaimed stand-up show, Marc Eugene Lottering, set for a special performance at The Drama Factory on Saturday, July 5 at 3:00 PM.

Currently touring to sold-out venues across the country, Marc Eugene Lottering has already earned a Kanna Theatre Award and a Naledi Award nomination, with audiences and critics alike hailing it as Lottering’s finest work to date. The 80-minute show takes audiences on a humorous and deeply personal journey through Lottering’s life—from the moment his mother jokingly told him they were German Caribbeans to his emotional induction into the South African Comics Choice Hall of Fame.

Along the way, Lottering explores his colourful family tree and riffs on the absurdities of identity and heritage with the sharp wit and theatrical flair that have made him a household name. As expected, no topic is too sacred, and every anecdote is delivered with outrageously funny insight.

Audience reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. David Batzofin called the show “so powerful on so many different levels,” while Judy Ditchfield praised it as “unbelievably brilliant and authentic.” Fiona Ramsay described Lottering’s performance as “comic wizardry—a tonic of laughter.”

Marc Lottering is one of South Africa’s most celebrated comedians. In addition to his many solo comedy shows, he has written and produced three smash-hit musicals and has received numerous theatre accolades. His 2024 induction into the SA Comic's Choice Hall of Fame cemented his legacy as a pioneer of South African comedy.

Performance Details:

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM

Venue: The Drama Factory, 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape

Tickets: R220.00

Booking: www.thedramafactory.co.za/whatson#5July25

General Info & Box Office: 073 215 2290

