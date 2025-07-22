Kurt Schoonraad To Bring One-Man Show FUNNY SIDE UP To Montecasino Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South African comedy icon Kurt Schoonraad will bring his latest one-man show, Funny Side Up, to Montecasino’s Studio Theatre from August 6 to 17, 2025.

Following a successful run at Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre, Schoonraad will return to Johannesburg with a 70-minute comedy special that tackles the chaos of modern life with wit, warmth, and his trademark storytelling style.

“Funny Side Up is just a metaphor for keeping your sense of humour intact,” said Schoonraad. “Things have been tough for a lot of us in recent years, but laughter really is one of the best tools we have to get through it.”

The show dives into everyday absurdities—from parenting fails and pop culture quirks to Formula 1 and cosmetic surgery—delivered with the magnetic presence that has made Schoonraad one of South Africa’s most recognized comedians. With a career spanning decades and a headline appearance on the New York Times front page, he remains a fixture in the national comedy scene.

“This show isn’t just punchlines, it’s therapy with a twist,” he added. “Come laugh about the things we all complain about. I promise you’ll leave feeling a little lighter.”

TICKETING INFORMATION – MONTECASINO STUDIO THEATRE

Performance Dates: August 6–17, 2025

Times:

Wednesdays–Fridays at 19:30

Saturdays at 16:00 & 19:30

Sundays at 15:00

Tickets:

R250 general admission

R200 for pensioners, students, and children

Group bookings and fundraising options available via the Montecasino Office

Booking: Webtickets

Age Restriction: None

Show Duration: Approximately 70 minutes

About Kurt Schoonraad:

Born and raised in Mitchell’s Plain, Schoonraad’s earthy humour and relatable style have earned him a loyal fanbase both locally and abroad. He founded the Cape Town Comedy Club in 1997 and has appeared in numerous film and television projects. His comedic voice remains sharp, inclusive, and hilariously honest.